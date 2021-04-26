Connolly Sarah T. Buys BlackRock Inc, F-star Therapeutics Inc, Enbridge Inc, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Connolly Sarah T. (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, F-star Therapeutics Inc, Enbridge Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connolly Sarah T.. As of 2021Q1, Connolly Sarah T. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BLK, FSTX, ENB,

BLK, FSTX, ENB, Added Positions: NVDA, PYPL, ADBE,

NVDA, PYPL, ADBE, Reduced Positions: TROW, AAPL, ADP, JPM, AMZN, APD, MDY, IJR, GOOGL, PG, BKNG, MA, GOOG, TRV, CRM, ROK, IWM, ITW, DHR, BAC, MCD, INTU, FDS, CVS,

TROW, AAPL, ADP, JPM, AMZN, APD, MDY, IJR, GOOGL, PG, BKNG, MA, GOOG, TRV, CRM, ROK, IWM, ITW, DHR, BAC, MCD, INTU, FDS, CVS, Sold Out: V,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,778 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,209 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 9,598 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 24,847 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 24,430 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $813.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in F-star Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $610.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.