Cohen Lawrence B Buys BlackRock Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp

April 26, 2021 | About: BLK +0% TSLA +0%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Cohen Lawrence B (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Lawrence B. As of 2021Q1, Cohen Lawrence B owns 75 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COHEN LAWRENCE B's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+lawrence+b/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COHEN LAWRENCE B
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,797 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,457 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,194 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 90,034 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,397 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Cohen Lawrence B initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $729.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Cohen Lawrence B added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 234.75%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $813.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.



