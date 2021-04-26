Cohen Lawrence B Buys BlackRock Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Cohen Lawrence B (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Lawrence B. As of 2021Q1, Cohen Lawrence B owns 75 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA,

TSLA, Added Positions: BLK, NVDA, EFA, PYPL, ADBE, ROP, FB, AMT,

BLK, NVDA, EFA, PYPL, ADBE, ROP, FB, AMT, Reduced Positions: TROW, INTC, CMCSA, AAPL, APD, JPM, VZ, BAC, EW, USB, TJX, CVS, XOM, SYK, ICE, ROK, GOOG, SPY, PEP, TRV, JNJ, ABT, MMM, CTSH, DHR, AMAT, BA, CHD, EL, NVS, MDT, LOW, HD, CL, BMY, MCD, ADP, GD, MRK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,797 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,457 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,194 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Intel Corp (INTC) - 90,034 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,397 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%

Cohen Lawrence B initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $729.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohen Lawrence B added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 234.75%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $813.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.