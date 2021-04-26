Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Clorox Co

Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company Montecito Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Clorox Co, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montecito Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q1, Montecito Bank & Trust owns 233 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 123,467 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 591,510 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.33% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 143,037 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 44,490 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,556 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1472.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $82.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 42,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $137.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 245.23%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.55%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 92,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 61.36%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 56,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 271.48%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 58.02%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 25,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 181.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.