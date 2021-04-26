Goss Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Corning Inc, Sells McCormick Inc, Ecolab Inc, Walmart Inc

Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Goss Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Corning Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, sells McCormick Inc, Ecolab Inc, Walmart Inc, CMS Energy Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goss Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Goss Wealth Management LLC owns 932 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Goss Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goss+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 257,344 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 769,811 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 301,429 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 167,444 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.99% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 139,345 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 530,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 278,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 270,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 145,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 85,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12658.64%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 520,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 3255.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 523,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 2178.51%. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $174.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 147,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 2809.41%. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $202.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 117,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 1148.51%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 282,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 169.00%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 194,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $80.76.