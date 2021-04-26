Focused Investors LLC Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Diageo PLC, JPMorgan Chase

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Focused Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Diageo PLC, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Focused Investors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Focused Investors LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,389,700 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 562,300 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 576,700 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9% Target Corp (TGT) - 978,100 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 792,100 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%

Focused Investors LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $211.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 341,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Focused Investors LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 67.88%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $342.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 363,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Focused Investors LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $377.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 296,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Focused Investors LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Focused Investors LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.