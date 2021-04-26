>
Focused Investors LLC Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Diageo PLC, JPMorgan Chase

April 26, 2021 | About: NOC +0% LMT +0% LHX +0% VIAC +0% DEO +0%

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Focused Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Diageo PLC, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Focused Investors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Focused Investors LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Focused Investors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focused+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Focused Investors LLC
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,389,700 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 562,300 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  3. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 576,700 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 978,100 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.43%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 792,100 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%
New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Focused Investors LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $211.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 341,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Focused Investors LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 67.88%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $342.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 363,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Focused Investors LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $377.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 296,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Focused Investors LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Focused Investors LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Focused Investors LLC.

