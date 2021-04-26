WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Investment company WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q1, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VEU,

VEU, Added Positions: EEM, CVS, TMO, V, STZ, AMZN, MSFT, VZ, LYB,

EEM, CVS, TMO, V, STZ, AMZN, MSFT, VZ, LYB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, LH, ORCL, ETN, INTC, DIS, CERN, MET, VGK,

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 337,940 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 164,605 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 73,935 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 53,422 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,144 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.