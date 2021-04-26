>
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: VEU +0%

Investment company WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q1, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthbridge+investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.
  1. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 337,940 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 164,605 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 73,935 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 53,422 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,144 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.. Also check out:

