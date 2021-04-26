WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Investment company WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q1, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VEU,
- Added Positions: EEM, CVS, TMO, V, STZ, AMZN, MSFT, VZ, LYB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, LH, ORCL, ETN, INTC, DIS, CERN, MET, VGK,
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 337,940 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 164,605 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 73,935 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 53,422 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,144 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.
