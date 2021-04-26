Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, OCSL,

XLE, OCSL, Added Positions: IJR, FLOT, VCSH,

IJR, FLOT, VCSH, Reduced Positions: IVV, XLK, XLV, VTI, SSO, SPY,

For the details of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rezny+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 211,793 shares, 32.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 267,694 shares, 21.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 154,287 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 161,052 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2304.48% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 191,058 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.23%

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 202,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2304.48%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 161,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.