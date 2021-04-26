RYU Apparel Announces 50 Free Tickets with Purchase to Annual Canucks Country Rocks Livestream Concert Benefiting Mental Health Not-For-Profit Organizations

Gift of Respect Campaign Kicks Off with Concert Ticket Give Away

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce that, in partnership with the Vancouver Canucks Alumni Foundation and the City of Surrey, it is giving away 50 tickets to the Annual Canuck Country Rocks livestream concert benefiting organizations focused on mental health awareness and support.

To win a free ticket to the event applicants must purchase an item from RYU's ecommerce store. No minimum purchase amount is required while quantities last.

"Join us for a virtual country rock celebration with Canuck Country Rocks!" Says RYU CEO Cesare Fazari, "This year's online event features performances from some of your favorite country-music performers, on and off the ice! The livestream will feature local talent, alongside a silent auction, prizes and more! Grab your country boots, hat, and get ready to rock out to support a great cause!"

Canuck Country Rocks Livestream

Date: Thursday, April 29

Time: 7:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.

Where: Livestream (links to be shared once available)

RSVP to the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/canucksalumni/

Website: https://vancouvercanucksalumni.org/ccr2021

About RYU

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

About Canucks Country Rocks

Canuck Country Rocks is an annual concert event that aims to raise funds towards mental health awareness and resources for our community. The City of Surrey and Sport Surrey is proudly co-hosting a virtual version of the show alongside the Canucks Alumni Association, which will be broadcasted and live streamed across Canada. Net proceeds raised support programs and local resources for mental health.

About Canucks Alumni Association

As integral ambassadors of the game of hockey, the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks, and the Vancouver Canucks Alumni, have helped raise close to $5 million dollars since 1953, for British Columbia charities serving children and families through various events on and off the ice.

