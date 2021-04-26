Nevro Introduces HFX, New Comprehensive Brand Identity Combining Nevro's Innovative Technologies, Advanced Therapies and End-to-End Patient Support

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that provides innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced the introduction of its new HFX brand and updated website, which is designed to unify its products and services to optimize the physician and patient experience. The introduction of the HFX brand platform includes the full U.S. market launch of the company's recent Omnia upgrade (powered by HFX Connect) and additional patient support resources (HFX Coach™, formerly called Therapy Support Specialists) who are trained in remote therapy optimization.

"Today we are known for our highly differentiated SCS products, but the value our technology provides to patients and customers is really far greater," said Niamh Pellegrini, Chief Commercial Officer of Nevro. "Under our new HFX brand identity, we will be able to bring products, services and support together under one cohesive, durable framework that supports today's solutions and tomorrow's new offerings, whether they are new products, innovations in waveforms and frequencies, services, clinical data, or our unique forms of patient and customer support."

HFX gives Nevro the ability to bring together its innovative technologies, advanced therapies and end-to-end support services, all of which are built on an industry-leading foundation of robust clinical data. For physicians, HFX technologies and advanced therapies offer the broadest range of frequencies and waveforms, including Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz therapy, which has demonstrated superior back and leg pain relief versus traditional spinal cord stimulation (SCS) and is the most studied waveform in the industry.

"The Omnia upgrade, now powered by HFX Connect, has enhanced my ability to remotely support patients, especially during the pandemic," said Bryan C. Hoelzer, MD, anesthesiologist, pain specialist and former Director of Neuromodulation and the Pain Medicine Fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. "It includes more customizable programs and a richer approach to optimizing therapy that is informed by Nevro's large patient database. It has helped me reliably get relief for my patients."

HFX Connect: Continuing Innovation for Individualized Therapy and Patient Support

Omnia powered by HFX Connect, provides the widest array of SCS frequencies and waveforms, which can now also be delivered remotely by HFX Coaches to meet every patient's needs. HFX Connect is universally compatible with both new and previously implanted Omnia systems.

HFX Connect enables remote patient therapy optimization that leverages a data-driven programming approach informed by over 70,000 patient outcomes. With 7x more programming capacity, the system now delivers more versatility and therapy optimization without in-person visits.



from pre-trial education to long-term success. In addition to existing Nevro in-person representatives, HFX Coaches deliver an industry-leading number of proactive and on-demand patient touchpoints. Remote system diagnostics, available to both Omnia and legacy Nevro SCS patients, allow health care providers to more efficiently evaluate systems and facilitate MRI scans.

All new Omnia implants include HFX Connect, and the company plans to upgrade the majority of existing Omnia devices by the end of 2021. The company expects full market release of Omnia powered by HFX Connect in Australia later next month and regulatory approval in Europe later this year.

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

