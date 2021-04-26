5 Guru Stocks Predicted to Expand Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of April 26, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Lennox International

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (LII) were trading around $334 on Monday.

The company, which provides heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration products, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 8.90% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 10.26%. The return on assets of 17.29% is outperforming 97% of companies in the industrial products industry.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.46% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Domino's Pizza

On Monday, Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) was trading around $400 per share.

With a market cap of $15.32 billion, the company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 28.60% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 12.65%. The ROA of 32.57% is outperforming 98% of companies in the restaurants industry.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 3.08% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

Check Point Software Technologies

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) were trading around $119 per share on Monday.

With a market cap of $16.08 billion, the cybersecurity vendor has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 7.30% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 6.68%. The ROE of 24.53% and ROA of 14.95% are outperforming 88% of companies in the software industry.

Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.39% of outstanding shares, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Jones with 0.04%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) was trading around $73 per share on Monday.

The company, which provides software products and software-enabled services, has a market cap of $18.64 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 14.90% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 5.86%. The ROE of 11.74% and ROA of 3.92% are outperforming 59% of companies in the software industry.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.29% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Extra Space Storage

On Monday, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) was trading around $142.61 per share.

With a market cap of $19.07 billion, the company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 9.80% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 9.28%. The return on equity of 19.63% and return on assets of 5.5% are outperforming 85% of companies in the REITs industry.

With 0.21% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Simons' firm with 0.08%, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06% and Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: