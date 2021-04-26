>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Vallon Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

April 26, 2021 | About: VLON -0.89%

David Baker, President and CEO of Vallon to participate in the virtual Advances in Neuropsychiatry Panel on April 29th at 10:30 AM ET

PHILADELPHIA, PA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of CNS disorders, announced today that David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon will participate at the virtual 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum being held April 28-30, 2021.

A video webcast of the Company’s presentation is now available on-demand in the Showcase section of the conference portal and will be accessible on the conference platform until May 26, 2021. Following the event, the presentation will be made available on the Company’s website.

Additionally, Mr. Baker will be a panelist on the virtual Advances in Neuropsychiatry Panel, being held on April 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET. The live webcast of the panel will be accessible to those registered to attend the conference.

Management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact the conference one-on-one desk or reach out through the online platform.

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

For more information about the company, please visit www.vallon-pharma.com.

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyMzY3MiM0MTM5MTQ5IzUwMDA3NTQ4OA
319b4a6d-2911-4c42-89a3-a760a4c390e5

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)