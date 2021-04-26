Hospitals Achieve New Levels of Safety and Security with Motorola Solutions

The global pandemic has had a tremendous impact on health care systems and brought new challenges to the safety and security operations of hospitals. On top of this, hospitals still have to manage a variety of pre-pandemic concerns, such as attempted patient elopement, prescription drug theft, unruly visitors and trespassing. [url="]Motorola+Solutions[/url] (NYSE: MSI) today announced its [url="]Safe+Hospitals[/url] solution, a unified technology ecosystem that combines video, data, analytics and voice technologies, to help hospitals proactively manage threats, drive operational efficiencies and create the environment of safety needed to provide the highest level of patient care.With 23 hospitals, nearly 11,000 clinical employees and more than 2 million outpatients seen every year across Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, SSM Health has deployed a Safe Hospitals solution from Motorola Solutions to mitigate complex safety and security risks.“What sets our security solution apart is the simplicity and speed that come from using technologies that work together,” said Todd Miller, SSM Health Regional Director of Security. “We can move quickly from detection to action to mitigate disruptions to our operations and patient care. The benefits of this are felt across the organization - it gives our security officers more confidence, because they have the right resources in place to do their jobs in a truly professional manner, clinical staff feel more comfortable and safe in the workplace, which leads to greater retention and patient care, and we save time and money by deploying hospital resources efficiently.”The Safe Hospitals solution combines video and analytics, command center software and critical communications solutions to help hospitals detect and analyze events, seamlessly communicate and respond appropriately in any situation. For example, Avigilon cameras with analytics can detect a vehicle belonging to a banned individual on hospital grounds, triggering an automated alert to MOTOTRBO™ two-way radios, allowing security officers to assess the scene via camera feeds and dispatch personnel to the right location with detail about the incident. This kind of intelligent workflow is created by the hospital in a simple [url="]cloud-based+platform[/url], that allows the hospital to tailor how the technologies work together to meet their specific needs. The automation and integration of security technology in this new and meaningful way can be critical in saving minutes and seconds in every incident response.“Facing complex daily challenges, health care workers can only provide the highest level of care when an environment of safety is certain,” said Sharon Hong, vice president, enterprise technologies, Motorola Solutions. “By creating one connected ecosystem of technologies, our Safe Hospitals solution allows for quick and clear detection and analysis of what is happening on hospital premises, bringing the speed and awareness needed to address concerns and resolve incidents appropriately, helping staff get back to what they do best - taking care of their patients.”The Safe Hospitals solution is available now in North America. Learn more and explore our [url="]entire+ecosystem+of+health+care+security+solutions[/url].Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at [url="]www.motorolasolutions.com[/url].

