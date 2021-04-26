CareCloud to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 6, 2021

SOMERSET, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (formerly MTBC, Inc., or the “Company”) ( MTBC) ( MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Company will follow with a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at ir.carecloud.com/events . An audio-only option is available by dialing +1-323-289-6581 and referencing "CareCloud First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call." Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at ir.carecloud.com/events .

A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call at the same link . An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-6671 and providing access code 6820470.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( MTBC) ( MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www. carecloud .com .

