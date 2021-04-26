Wealth Manager Dan Jennings Joins First Republic in Century City

[url="]First+Republic+Bank[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that wealth manager Dan Jennings has joined First Republic Investment Management in Century City.
Jennings was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager and will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.
“Dan Jennings is a seasoned wealth advisor who will be a strong addition to our growing team of wealth management professionals serving the Los Angeles area,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Dan has a long track record of success and is committed to First Republic’s unique brand of exceptional client service.”
Jennings provides comprehensive wealth, financial, estate planning services and goals-based investing services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Before joining First Republic, he was a Senior Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch. Jennings is active in his local community and coaches youth athletics in Manhattan Beach. He has previously served on the board of the Children's Burn Foundation and the Cancer Center of Irvine. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Arizona.
To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, [url="]click+here[/url]. To see our growing team of wealth management professionals, [url="]click+here[/url].
About First Republic Bank
Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit [url="]firstrepublic.com[/url].
FRC-G
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with NYSE:FRC. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:FRC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:FRC
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:FRC
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005081/en/