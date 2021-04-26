Maximus UK Secures Major Contracts to Deliver Government's Restart Program

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that Maximus UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maximus, secured two prime contracts to deliver the Restart program in South and East London, and in South and West Yorkshire, Derbyshire, and Nottinghamshire.The Restart program provides 12 months of tailored and community-based support for people that are long-term unemployed, and forms part of the UK Government’s Plan for Jobs to help people directly impacted by the pandemic. It was procured through the [url="]CAEHRS+Framework[/url] announced last year.To deliver the programme, Maximus has partnered with local authorities, social enterprises, and sector experts in recruitment and skills, including leading providers of adult education.Maximus will also invest more than ten million Great British Pounds (GPB), or 13 million U.S. Dollars (USD), into hundreds of community organizations, charities, and small and medium sized businesses through our innovative Community Partnership Networks, co-locating services in towns and cities, and funding innovative support to help Restart participants develop new skills, overcome barriers, and find work.In total, the two contracts – the maximum that could be won by a single provider – are for four years with a two year option, and are valued at more than $960 million USD (£690 million GBP) for the total contract period.Maximus is one of the largest and highest performing employment support providers in the country, operating at scale across England, Scotland, and Wales, supporting nearly 300,000 people into work. The result announced today builds on the company’s existing delivery while also expanding into new areas.Together with supply chain partners, Maximus will be recruiting more than 1,500 people to deliver the program.“Our Plan for Jobs is already delivering fresh hope and new opportunity across the country after the impact of the pandemic on our Labour market,” shared the Minister for Employment, Mims Davies MP. “The new Restart programme will give over a million jobseekers the crucial tailored support they need to get back into employment as we push to build back better.”“Through Restart and our wider delivery in communities right across Britain, we are committed to playing our part in the national effort to rebuild the British economy,” shared Dr. Paul Williams, Division President of Maximus UK. “This result cements our position as one of the leading providers of employment support both in the UK and globally, recognizing our track record of strong performance and working collaboratively with local partners.”“Maximus is committed to helping governments around the globe in their efforts to rebuild their economies and deal with the impacts of the pandemic on their citizens. We are proud to be taking a leading role in the UK Government’s Restart program to help people find employment. We have a long history of providing high performing and innovative employment support in the UK and we will use this expertise to help more people than ever before,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maximus.Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 34,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit [url="]maximus.com[/url].Maximus UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maximus, Inc., operates several businesses in the UK, including the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments, Remploy and Health Management. Maximus UK employs 4,000 staff, including over 1,400 doctors, nurses, occupational therapists and other Healthcare Professionals. Operating from more than 270 locations, Maximus UK is one of the largest providers of employment, health and disability support programs in the country. Learn more at [url="]maximusuk.co.uk.[/url]

