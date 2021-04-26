Adobe Powers Digital Healthcare Innovation

With the past year illuminating that access to healthcare is more important than ever, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced that the leading companies in the healthcare sector turn to Adobe Experience Cloud to transform their customer experience. With every business now a digital business, healthcare organizations rely on digital channels to reach customers with critical information and services in real time. Adobe is now powering digital experiences for seven of the top 10 healthcare providers, eight of the top 10 healthcare payers and nine of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies—delivering experiences with agility and at scale. [url="]Adobe+Summit+2021[/url] will feature Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Walgreens Group Vice President of Customer Marketing Platforms Alyssa Raine discussing how to lead in the digital economy.

“The pandemic has forever altered how healthcare is delivered, which now includes high consumer expectations for timely and personalized care,” says Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations, Adobe. “Leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud, with privacy and security top of mind, healthcare can be delivered in real time at scale, with the individualized service that consumers expect today.”







“Because health is deeply personal to each consumer, the healthcare experience needs to be tailored to fit the needs of Walgreens Boots Alliance’s 120 million customers and patients,” said Alyssa Raine, group vice president of Customer Marketing Platforms at Walgreens. “The power of Adobe’s technology allows us to understand our customers and deliver the unique experiences our customers need to live healthy lives.”







Adobe’s enterprise applications, including HIPAA-ready Adobe Experience Cloud applications such as Adobe Experience Manager Managed Services, Marketo Engage and Adobe Sign, allow deeper end-user engagement across multiple touchpoints. Marketo Engage enables companies with [url="]complex+customer+journeys[/url] to target and engage with individuals and account-level audiences. Adobe Experience Manager Managed Services empowers companies to create and deliver personalized content, while Adobe Sign streamlines [url="]digital+self-service+options[/url] and reduces friction.







Healthcare brands innovating the customer experience with Adobe include:















Pfizer is using Adobe Experience Cloud to deepen engagement with physicians and connections with patients. Adobe Analytics helps Pfizer gain customer insights across digital interactions. Marketo Engage powers personalized digital experiences that support physicians, patients and caregivers on their treatment journey.







[url="]Walgreens+Boots+Alliance+%28WBA%29[/url] is focused on delivering the most personalized, omnichannel experience to its 120 million global customers. With Adobe Analytics, Adobe Audience Manager, Adobe Target and Adobe Campaign, WBA can tailor every piece of the digital experience for non-pharmacy customers, including email, its website and mobile app for its retail business. By personalizing the customer experience for its Walgreens loyalty members, WBA boosted retail sales by 155 basis points in the past quarter.







As a leading manufacturer of life sciences equipment, [url="]Thermo+Fisher+Scientific[/url] needed to get essential information and products during the pandemic to each of its distinct audiences, including researchers, scientists and healthcare professionals, quickly. With Adobe Experience Manager, Thermo Fisher instantly launched COVID-19 webpages with essential updates on the pandemic, clinical diagnostic kits for scientists and information on the company’s research-based solutions.







[url="]Mercy+Health[/url] partnered with Adobe to deliver a retail-like healthcare experience. Adobe Experience Manager delivers the latest web content to patients, making it easy to visit Mercy’s website to access self-service information online. When the pandemic began, Mercy quickly pivoted to offering a symptom screener that new patients could go through anonymously for virtual diagnoses.







Change Healthcare , a technology company that specializes in data and analytics solutions for healthcare organizations, tapped Adobe to reinvent the way it sells software to its healthcare customers. The Change Healthcare®Marketplace uses [url="]Adobe+Commerce[/url] for shopping cart capability and the Change Healthcare website uses Adobe Experience Manager for content management. Adobe Experience Platform, connected to Adobe Target and Adobe Analytics, will serve as the cornerstone of personalization for the shopping experience. Bringing the B2B commerce experience online has made it possible to simplify often complex purchasing workflows that required paper, faxes and phone calls; reducing the time to purchase from months to days.







Adobe also announced major milestones in its strategic partnership with Veeva, the leader in cloud-based solutions for the life sciences industry. New connections between Adobe Experience Manager and Veeva Vault PromoMats streamline the content lifecycle to accelerate customers’ digital strategies.







Additional [url="]healthcare+companies[/url] such as Roche Diagnostics, Merck, GE Healthcare, Sanofi, Varian, Benefytt, Novozymes and Bupa UK also rely on Adobe.In the experience economy, every business must be a digital business and Adobe Experience Cloud is the global leader for powering digital businesses. With solutions for customer journey management, data insights and audiences, content personalization, commerce and marketing workflows, Adobe Experience Cloud is driving [url="]Customer+Experience+Management[/url] (CXM) across both B2B and B2C for companies of every size. Adobe Experience Platform – the foundation of Adobe Experience Cloud – is the industry’s first purpose-built CXM platform, enabling personalized customer experiences in real-time at scale.Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit [url="]www.adobe.com[/url].© 2021 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

