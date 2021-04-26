>
Curtiss-Wright to Host Virtual Investor Day on May 26, 2021

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:CW +1.21%


Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it will host a Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. EDT to approximately 11:30 a.m. EDT.



The event will include presentations from members of Curtiss-Wright’s senior management team including Lynn M. Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Kevin M. Rayment, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, as well as other executives, and will be followed by a question and answer session. The agenda will include the Company’s strategy for long-term profitable growth and the introduction of new long-term financial targets.



A live webcast of the presentations and question and answer session will be available through the Company’s Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at [url="]investors.curtisswright.com[/url]. Registration for the event is encouraged and can be completed in advance on the [url="]Investor+Day+2021+Registration+Site[/url].



An archived replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will be available following the completion of the event for one year.



About Curtiss-Wright Corporation



Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit[url="]www.curtisswright.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005471/en/


