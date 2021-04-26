>
Boingo Wireless to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, May 10, 2021

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:WIFI +0.04%


Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading DAS and Wi-Fi provider that serves carriers, consumers, property owners and advertisers worldwide, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Monday, May 10, 2021, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.



In connection with the pending transaction to be acquired by an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC, Boingo will not host an earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2021.



About Boingo Wireless



Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You’ll find Boingo connecting people and things at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit [url="]www.boingo.com[/url].



Boingo, Boingo Wireless, the Boingo Wireless Logo and Don’t Just Go. Boingo. are registered trademarks of Boingo Wireless, Inc.

