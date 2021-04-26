Jakks Pacific and Disguise Announce U.S. Rights to PAW Patrol: The Movie

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), the leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, and Disguise, Inc., the Halloween costume division of JAKKS, today announced new rights in the U.S. for the upcoming theatrical release,commencing in 2021. The major motion picture animated feature film, is a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies, and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures., based on the award-winning preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast by Nickelodeon, is scheduled to be released into theatres on August 20.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005292/en/

Paw Patrol Movie Fly Wheel (Photo: Business Wire)

About ViacomCBS Consumer Products







About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:







About Disguise, Inc.:







JAKKS will design, manufacture, market, and sellbranded toy product lines including Foot to Floor Ride Ons, Ball Pits, Tents, Activity Tables, Music Activity Mats and Kids Furniture. For the first time ever, Disguise will design, market, manufacture and distribute costumes, costume accessories, adaptive costumes and trunk-or-treat kits for this iconic brand.“Disguise is proud to be working with ViacomCBS Consumer Products for the very first time on costumes to support the massively popular PAW Patrol brand as it takes to the big screen for the first time. We have received tremendous support from all retailers on the robust line of costumes and accessories that the Disguise team has created in anticipation of the new film, including our new adaptive PAW Patrol costumes. I expect to see many kids dressed up as Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pups this Halloween!” said Tara Hefter, EVP and GM of Disguise, Inc.Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc, Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting edge Halloween costumes and accessories with distribution across the world.brings a fun and adventurous group of characters into the fold and expands Disguise’s strong line of licensed preschool costumes.JAKKS products will hit shelves and online stores in time for the movie. Disguise’s Halloween costumes and accessories forwill be available online, at major retailers and Halloween specialty stores Fall 2021.Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY; [url="]www.spinmaster.com[/url]) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master Entertainment has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,600 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP’s portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at [url="]www.jakks.com[/url] and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).©2021 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit [url="]www.disguise.com[/url] and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005292/en/