Marketwired
Marketwired
Stryker to participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference

April 26, 2021 | About: SYK -0.1%

Kalamazoo, Michigan, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (:SYK) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Spencer Stiles, Group President, Orthopaedics & Spine, Robert Cohen, President, Digital, Robotics and Enabling Technologies and Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations will represent the Company in a virtual presentation scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on Stryker's website at www.stryker.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or [email protected]

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or [email protected]

