GlycoMimetics to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 3, 2021

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC), today announces that it will host a conference call and webcast to report first quarter financial results on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 413-7154 for domestic participants or (216) 562-0466 for international participants, with participant code 9891637. Participants are encouraged to connect 15 minutes in advance of the call to ensure that all callers are able to connect.A webcast replay will be available via the “Investors” tab on the GlycoMimetics website for 30 days following the call. A dial-in phone replay will be available for 24 hours after the close of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic participants and (404) 537-3406 for international participants, participant code 9891637.GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with a focus in hematology-oncology and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including in a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML under Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, is being explored for use in treatment of acute VOC in sickle cell disease. GlycoMimetics has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with another wholly-owned drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at [url="]www.glycomimetics.com[/url].

