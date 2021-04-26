>
GlycoMimetics to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 3, 2021

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:GLYC +3.17%


GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC), today announces that it will host a conference call and webcast to report first quarter financial results on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 413-7154 for domestic participants or (216) 562-0466 for international participants, with participant code 9891637. Participants are encouraged to connect 15 minutes in advance of the call to ensure that all callers are able to connect.



A webcast replay will be available via the “Investors” tab on the GlycoMimetics website for 30 days following the call. A dial-in phone replay will be available for 24 hours after the close of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic participants and (404) 537-3406 for international participants, participant code 9891637.



About GlycoMimetics, Inc.



GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with a focus in hematology-oncology and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including in a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML under Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, is being explored for use in treatment of acute VOC in sickle cell disease. GlycoMimetics has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with another wholly-owned drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at [url="]www.glycomimetics.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005438/en/


