The Sonic Fund II, L.P. Issues Presentation Correcting Adverum's Misstatements

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:ADVM -0.84%


The Sonic Fund II, L.P. (“Sonic”), which beneficially owns approximately 6.8% of the outstanding common stock of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) (the “Company” or “Adverum”), today issued a supplemental presentation detailing – and correcting – a number of the Company’s recent misstatements. Sonic has nominated three independent, highly qualified director candidates – Jean Bennett, Jodi Cook and Herbert Hughes (the “Nominees”) – for election to the Adverum Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”).



The presentation, entitled “Adverum’s Myths: Correcting the Record,” is available at: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saveadverum.com%2Finvestor-materials[/url].



Vote on the GREEN proxy card today



If you have any questions regarding your GREEN proxy card or need assistance in voting your shares, please contact



Saratoga Proxy Consulting, LLC


520 8th Avenue


New York, NY 10018


Stockholders may call toll-free: (888) 368-0379


Banks and brokers call: (212) 257-1311


[email protected]





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005486/en/


