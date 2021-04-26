The Sonic Fund II, L.P. Issues Presentation Correcting Adverum's Misstatements

The Sonic Fund II, L.P. (“Sonic”), which beneficially owns approximately 6.8% of the outstanding common stock of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) (the “Company” or “Adverum”), today issued a supplemental presentation detailing – and correcting – a number of the Company’s recent misstatements. Sonic has nominated three independent, highly qualified director candidates – Jean Bennett, Jodi Cook and Herbert Hughes (the “Nominees”) – for election to the Adverum Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”).The presentation, entitled “Adverum’s Myths: Correcting the Record,” is available at: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saveadverum.com%2Finvestor-materials[/url].





