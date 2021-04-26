Spok GoÂ® Improves Emergency Department Outcomes at TidalHealth

[url="]Spok%2C+Inc.[/url], a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a leader in healthcare communications, announced that TidalHealth has seen significant improvement in emergency department (ED) outcomes since using Spok Go®.“I’m talking to the hospitalist quicker and I can send a blast text to all,” said Glenn Hornstein, MD, emergency department director at TidalHealth. “The outcomes and efficiency we’ve seen in such a brief period of time have been a game changer for the ED.”One of the Maryland-based healthcare organization's goals was to create better communication between emergency department providers, case managers, and admitting hospitalists by using secure messaging and on-call schedules in Spok Go. The hospital saw quick and noteworthy results. Since using the cloud-native platform beginning in February, the organization has had a 38-minute improvement in boarding time and a 27-minute reduction in the overall length of patient stay in the emergency department.“We essentially created the virtual huddle,” said Chris Snyder, DO, chief quality officer at TidalHealth. “Hospitalists don’t have to pass the pager from one provider to another anymore.”Currently, TidalHealth is expanding the use of Spok Go for other specialties and for bed control for external transfers.“To see our customers having such significant outcomes and so quickly by using Spok Go is very exciting,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “We are looking forward to seeing how TidalHealth’s current expansion of Spok Go for other specialties will continue to transform communication at this top tier health care system. We are honored to be a part of this transformation and helping the organization’s providers reach their communication goals.”Learn more about [url="]Spok+Go[/url].In 2020, nearly 5,000 healthcare providers from across the region united under one name in celebration of a shared mission: to improve the health of the community. TidalHealth -- which includes TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, TidalHealth Nanticoke, TidalHealth McCready Pavilion, and an expansive physician network with 31 locations, 250 providers in 22 different specialties -- have joined forces to offer the best in patient-centered care. We provide a full range of services, including neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery, joint replacement, emergency/trauma care, comprehensive cancer care, women’s and children’s services, wound care and clinical trials and research as a member of the Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network.By combining knowledge and sharing evidence-based protocols, TidalHealth is able to offer the best healthcare on Delmarva. Primary care physicians and specialists are collaborating every day to personalize the patient experience, and new technologies and treatment options continue to define the standard for safer care, faster recoveries, and better outcomes.Through TidalHealth’s primary care and specialty care offices across Delmarva, health campuses in Maryland and Delaware, FamilyLabs and pharmacies and our Wagner Wellness Van, we are making it more convenient than ever for patients to get the care they need.Learn more at [url="]tidalhealth.org[/url].Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go® and Spok Care Connect® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit [url="]spok.com[/url] or follow [url="]%40spoktweets[/url] on Twitter.Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005082/en/