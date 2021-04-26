BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Announces Release of First Quarter Fund Commentary











BSTZ has returned 95% on market price1 since its IPO in June 2019, outperforming the S&P MidCap 400 Info Tech Index by 28%

















On March1, 2021, BSTZ announced a 49% increase in its monthly distribution and now has an annualized distribution rate of 5.4%2. Since inception, the Trust has paid $2.15 per share in distributions3

















BSTZ holds 28 private investments4 (25% of the portfolio) as of 3/31/21. The Trust has reached capacity in its private allocation ahead of schedule. We continue to see a strong pipeline of investment opportunities and will look to take advantage of these when capacity opens through potential liquidity events







BlackRock today announced the release of the first quarter fund commentary for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ, CUSIP: 09260K101 or the “Trust”). BSTZis a closed-end fund thattakes a unique approach to investing in the technology sector by blending “next generation” technology stocks and private investments along with a tactical single-stock option-writing strategy to generate income to support the Trust’s monthly distribution. Key takeaways are listed below:Find more information on BSTZ’s portfolio positioning and performance in the commentary linked below:[url="]BSTZ+First+Quarter+2021+Commentary[/url]For more information on BlackRock’s closed-end funds, please visit [url="]www.blackrock.com%2FCEF[/url]As of 3/31/2021Distribution rate is calculated by annualizing the latest declared distribution and dividing by the closing market price on 4/22/2021.The Trust has adopted a managed distribution plan to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Trust will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to shareholders in order to maintain the level distribution. You should not draw any conclusions about the Trust 's investment performance from the amount of these distributions or from the terms of the Trust 's managed distribution plan. The Trust estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of past distributions may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Trust 's investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income'. In 2020, 12.19% of BSTZ’s distribution was return of capital.The information above is not a prediction of future performance or any assurance that comparable investment opportunities will be available at the time of investment. It is non-representative of all underlying investments made by the investment team and it should not be assumed that the investment team will invest in comparable investments, or that any future investments made by the investment team will be successful. 