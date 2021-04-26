>
Travelers Reimagines MyTravelers® App for Personal Insurance Customers

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:TRV -0.53%


The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: [url="]TRV[/url]) today announced that it has released a new and reimagined MyTravelers® app, the company’s mobile app for personal insurance customers, to make it easier than ever to connect with Travelers.



MyTravelers, which already provides 24-hour access to information and services that help users efficiently manage their policies, now offers new and redesigned features that allow customers to:





  • Request roadside assistance and track the driver when help is on the way.




  • Download auto insurance ID cards.




  • Upload photos of a damaged home, car or boat to help expedite claims.




  • Receive real-time notifications on billing and claim status updates.




  • Make policy payments.




  • Evaluate coverage options and make policy changes.




“Mobile devices have people more connected than ever by giving them access to any number of products and services,” said Beth Maerz, Senior Vice President of Business Capability at Travelers. “Consumers shop, bank and pay bills online, and now, with the optimized MyTravelers app, our customers have the insurance tools they need in the palm of their hand.”



The newest version of the app is available as a free download by simply searching “Travelers Mobile” in the Apple App Store or Google Play. Customers already using the MyTravelers app will be able to update it using their current login information.



For more information about Travelers’ personal insurance products and services, visit [url="]Travelers.com%2Findividuals[/url].



About Travelers



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: [url="]TRV[/url]) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for [url="]auto[/url], [url="]home[/url] and [url="]business[/url]. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit [url="]Travelers.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005528/en/


