Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 7, 2021 â€“ 10:00 a.m. ET

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:CL -0.59%


Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:NYSE:CL) will provide a live video webcast of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The meeting, which will be held in a virtual format only, will be hosted by Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and CEO.



Investors may access the live video webcast at [url="]www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCL2021[/url]. Access will be available beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available on the Company’s website approximately 24 hours after the meeting concludes.



* * *



About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit [url="]www.colgatepalmolive.com[/url]. CL-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005001/en/


