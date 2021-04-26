Inpixon Enters Rapidly Growing Mobile Augmented Reality Market with Acquisition of AR, Computer Vision and 3D Reconstruction Technologies

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced the acquisition of a suite of augmented reality (AR), computer vision, localization, navigation, mapping, and 3D reconstruction technologies, including patents, trademarks, software and related intellectual property, from Visualix. The solutions leverage patent-pending technologies and a smartphone's camera and on-board sensors to create 3D models of indoor spaces; position the user on a map with centimeter-level accuracy; provide turn-by-turn, visually-guided navigation; overlay virtual artifacts onto the live map displaying key information, such as room name, amenities, photos or reviews; and make the navigated experience sharable with others.

Independent researchers have validated AR mapping's benefits and market growth potential. Cornell University's " AR Mapping: Accurate and Efficient Mapping for Augmented Reality " study reports that, "Augmented reality (AR) has gained increasing attention from both research and industry communities. By overlaying digital information and content onto the physical world, AR enables users to experience the world in a more informative and efficient manner." Further, research firm MarketsandMarkets projects the mobile augmented reality market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 31.1% from $7.6 billion in 2020 to $29.5 billion by 2025, and states the increased interest of large technology companies in mobile AR apps is one of the driving factors for the growth of the mobile augmented reality market.

AR industry publisher ARNote reviewed the Visualix solution and wrote, "Visualix is one of the leading platforms for creating persistent maps and models of real spaces." They also stated, "3D mapping like that required for Visualix has historically required expertise, time, and advanced technology. However, developers using Visualix can do these scans using smartphone cameras." The article described the Visualix platform as, "a unique and powerful tool for organizations that want to embrace navigation through AR applications."

"Merging the virtual and physical worlds can transform the way we interact with our environment, tell stories, and utilize information," noted Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "The opportunities for augmented reality and computer vision to create smarter, safer and more secure spaces are nearly limitless -- everything from navigation, asset tracking and smart-office applications to customer service, marketing and gamification. Both existing and potential customers have already expressed a desire for AR technologies. This acquisition illustrates our commitment to continuous innovation and integration of industry-leading, best-of-breed technologies positioning Inpixon to be able to meet this next wave of technology demand."

Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon, added, "The Visualix solution's simultaneous localization and mapping ( SLAM ) algorithms and related technologies can enable map creation and localization without requiring beacons or external sensors, which can simplify development and deployment. We intend to integrate and leverage these spatial computing and visual positioning technologies to pursue new verticals as well as enhance existing offerings. We believe the technology and talent brought into Inpixon with this transaction will be a game changer that unlocks significant new opportunities in the commercial, industrial and consumer markets."

Visualix co-founder Michael Bucko stated, "Our co-founder Darius Pajouh and I are very excited to be joining the Inpixon team and to begin integrating the computer vision and augmented reality technologies into the Inpixon Indoor Intelligence platform." Darius Pajouh added, "We believe AR and its related features are moving into the mainstream and are poised to become part of nearly every smart phone users' daily experience. Inpixon is the perfect home for Visualix technologies, and we look forward to bringing the power and extraordinary benefits of AR and spatial mapping to businesses and their employees around the world."

