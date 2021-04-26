W. R. Grace Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of W. R. Grace & Co. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GRA

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) to Standard Industries Holdings Inc. is fair to W. R. Grace shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, W. R. Grace shareholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash.
Halper Sadeh encourages W. R. Grace shareholders to [url="]%3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
The investigation concerns whether W. R. Grace and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for W. R. Grace shareholders; (2) determine whether Standard Industries is underpaying for W. R. Grace; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for W. R. Grace shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of W. R. Grace shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
Halper Sadeh encourages W. R. Grace shareholders to [url="]%3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with NYSE:GRA. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:GRA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:GRA
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:GRA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005548/en/