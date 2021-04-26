Emerson's Sensi Predict Smart HVAC Wins 2021 Edison Award

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies, announced today that its [url="]Sensi%26trade%3B+Predict[/url] smart HVAC solution has received the Silver Edison Award in the Innovative Services – AI Applications category, highlighting the ease and peace of mind it brings to consumers.The award recognizes Emerson’s Sensi Predict as a 21-century solution to the maintenance of home heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, sharing real-time system insights to help homeowners monitor performance and prevent unexpected problems. The Edison Awards, named after inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognize and honor the world’s best innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design.Emerson’s Sensi Predict uses 10 sensors to analyze the performance of heating and cooling systems, which are among a home’s most costly asset. Sensi Predict technology provides real-time monitoring, alerting homeowners and their contractors when their HVAC systems aren’t operating at full efficiency. These alerts, which can be accessed conveniently on a smartphone, can help predict and prevent problems and, along with corrective maintenance, may lower utility costs and prolong the life of HVAC systems.“Our heating and cooling systems are critical to the health and comfort of our families and the environment, yet we have so little visibility into how they are performing on a day-to-day basis,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “We are honored to be recognized for this innovative technology that provides both awareness and peace of mind when it comes to an essential component of our home.”Fault detection and diagnostics is a new frontier in HVAC technology, and Emerson has led the charge in bringing this innovation to the residential market with Sensi Predict. Both homeowners and contractors can leverage the technology, which delivers a seamless and simple user experience. For contractors, Sensi Predict quickly and cost effectively helps differentiate their value proposition and service offering to homeowners, providing enhanced credibility to stand out and build trust.The [url="]Edison+Awards[/url] highlight top-tier new product innovation, service development and human-centered design. Finalists for the Edison awards were chosen as the “best of the best” by 3,000 of the world’s top senior business executives, academics and innovation professionals.“We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year’s entries,” said Edison Universe Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. “Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level.”For more information on Emerson’s Sensi Predict smart HVAC system, visit [url="]Sensi.Emerson.com[/url].Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit [url="]Emerson.com[/url].Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is the world’s most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit [url="]www.edisonawards.com[/url].

