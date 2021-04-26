>
Proofpoint Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Proofpoint, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ PFPT

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:PFPT +31.56%


Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) to Thoma Bravo is fair to Proofpoint shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Proofpoint stockholders will receive $176.00 per share in cash.



Halper Sadeh encourages Proofpoint shareholders to [url="]click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options[/url] or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].



The investigation concerns whether Proofpoint and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Proofpoint shareholders; (2) determine whether Thoma Bravo is underpaying for Proofpoint; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Proofpoint shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Proofpoint shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.



Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005556/en/


