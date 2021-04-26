Atwood & Palmer Inc Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Atwood & Palmer Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Silver Trust, AT&T Inc, sells Generac Holdings Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Moody's Corporation, VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwood & Palmer Inc. As of 2021Q1, Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 421 stocks with a total value of $915 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FXR, SLV, SCHG, BLK, NIO, SLB, SAFM, SJW, ROK, PTON, PCG, OMC, NOK, NRG, RIDE, MS, MAA, MET, MMSI, MPC, MTSC, MDC, JHX, TSN, TT, RE, WMB, WHR, WEN, VICI, VAR, VLY, UPS, UBER, SCHW, TYL, TRV, WD5A, TOT, TGT, SYF, SCCO, SNN, SSTK, CHRW, CUBE, COP, CODI, CCL, KMX, CTRE, CAH, CWH, CALM, CMI, AI, BHF, BBY, BAX, AVT, AGR, ACB, BUD, ABNB, GDS, AES, JPIN, IUSB, MTUM, EFV, XMLV, IPG, ICUI, GS, KEY, GCP, FR, FMNB, EQR, EQC, DKNG, DKS, DEO, XRAY,

GNRC, FDN, FBT, BSJL, BSCL, AMP, URI, APTV, MCO, PNC, FXD, SPY, KMB, FTSM, GBIL, FXL, BSCM, STPZ, VFC, BP, MMM, TJX, USB, ULTA, PM, PLMR, VTI, LLY, IGSB, ESGU, ESGE, USMV, GOVT, EFG, IHI, MUB, LQD, IBM, HON, FXH, FXN, ECL, BK, ADP, ANET, Sold Out: AMD, CCI, UL, CXO, IBB, IDV, IEFA, MBB, NOBL, OUSA, SHYG, TFI, TLT,

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 128,651 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.89% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 111,239 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,050,321 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM) - 922,556 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 136,879 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.463000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $820.042400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $140.498200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in James Hardie Industries PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.99 and $95.32, with an estimated average price of $80.11. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 318,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $528.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 by 194.35%. The purchase prices were between $22.48 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 1094.94%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 522.17%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.96 and $40.23, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 30.89%. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $329.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 128,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 81.81%. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 2,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 92.03%. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $165.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $327.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in VF Corp by 43.34%. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in BP PLC by 34.72%. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.