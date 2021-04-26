>
Atwood & Palmer Inc Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

April 26, 2021 | About: PFF +0.21% IVV +0.26% ORLY -0.92% IFV +0.18% T -0.76% ENB +0.23% FXR +0.35% SLV +0.5% BLK +0.97% SCHG +0.23% JHX -0.71% SSTK -0.53% G +0.22%

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Atwood & Palmer Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Silver Trust, AT&T Inc, sells Generac Holdings Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Moody's Corporation, VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwood & Palmer Inc. As of 2021Q1, Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 421 stocks with a total value of $915 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATWOOD & PALMER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atwood+%26+palmer+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATWOOD & PALMER INC
  1. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 128,651 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.89%
  2. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 111,239 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,050,321 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  4. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM) - 922,556 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  5. Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 136,879 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.463000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $820.042400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $140.498200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in James Hardie Industries PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.99 and $95.32, with an estimated average price of $80.11. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 318,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $528.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 (IFV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 by 194.35%. The purchase prices were between $22.48 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 1094.94%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 522.17%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Sold Out: OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.96 and $40.23, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Reduced: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 30.89%. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $329.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 128,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 81.81%. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 2,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 92.03%. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $165.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $327.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: VF Corp (VFC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in VF Corp by 43.34%. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BP PLC (BP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc reduced to a holding in BP PLC by 34.72%. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Atwood & Palmer Inc still held 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.



