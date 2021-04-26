>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: PYPL +0.97% MRNA +1.26% ZM -1.33% FNDF +0.64% SUSA +0.26% SWKS +4.02% USO -1.58% IWS +0.74% OKTA +1.14% APO +1.5% FTIV +1.16%

Investment company SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, sells WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Chubb, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. owns 901 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soa+wealth+advisors%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 269,380 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  2. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 170,114 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 53,188 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,184 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  5. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 92,949 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
New Purchase: United States Oil Fund (USO)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $280.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FinTech Acquisition Corp IV (FTIV)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 809.21%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $268.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 10,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 3011.22%. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 35071.43%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $331.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 304.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.019900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2494.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.692000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 135.06%. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $199.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9.

Sold Out: Just Energy Group Inc (1JE1)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Just Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Sold Out: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.96, with an estimated average price of $1.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.. Also check out:

1. SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)