SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Investment company SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, sells WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Chubb, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. owns 901 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USO, APO, IWS, FTIV, OKTA, ENLV, JRI, CZR, APHA, EVA, 5220, JILL, TLRY, CSTL, BEAM, CCIV, FSR, EMB, ESGE, ESGU, KRE, MTUM, PPL, AEE, ANSS, BSX, CSX, DVN, IEC, IAG, NDAQ, OSK, AOS, PKG, BB, TROW, WHR, IPGP, WKHS, BEEM, GNRC, VC,

PYPL, MRNA, ZM, FNDF, DVY, SUSA, ARKK, SWKS, ILMN, NVDA, TSLA, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, ORCL, IWN, QQQ, IWO, T, AXP, AIZ, TCOM, DHR, HIG, HON, GWW, WMT, XEL, YUM, TMUS, V, TWTR, IWD, PTH, SMH, ABT, ATVI, AFL, ALGN, MO, ABC, AME, ADI, AON, AMAT, ADM, ATO, ADP, AVY, BHP, BK, BBY, BXP, BF.B, VIAC, CDNS, CNP, SCHW, CLX, TPR, CMCSA, CCI, CMI, DLTR, DOV, DRE, EIX, EA, EMR, EPD, EFX, ESS, EXPD, FMC, FISV, FLS, BEN, GPS, IT, GD, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HOLX, HD, HBAN, INFO, ICE, IFF, IPG, INTU, JCI, KLAC, MDLZ, KR, LEN, LNC, MMC, MKC, MDT, MET, NEM, NI, NTRS, NOC, OHI, OMC, OKE, PH, PAYX, PKI, PRGO, PVH, RL, BKNG, QCOM, PWR, RJF, REG, RSG, RMD, WRK, ROK, ROST, CRM, SEE, SPG, SWK, STT, SYK, TGT, TER, TSCO, TRMB, UAA, UDR, VLO, VAR, VZ, VRTX, WAB, ANTM, WDC, WLTW, XLNX, ZBH, ZION, GAB, CSQ, NHF, HBI, CQP, BR, GRX, DFS, TEL, DISCK, AVGO, VRSK, CHTR, CBOE, CEM, NLSN, KMI, MOS, FBHS, ABBV, FPF, ALLE, CGC, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, KEYS, KHC, BKR, SPCE, DELL, FOXA, DOW, AMCR, NKLA, PLTR, VNT, AMLP, GDX, GOVT, IAGG, IBB, IUSB, IWR, OEF, PBW, PNQI, SCHG, SCHH, SCZ, SHV, VCR, VEU, VHT, VIG, XLE, Reduced Positions: DOL, ARKW, IJS, ARKG, BRK.B, CYBR, IJH, IJR, DIS, BND, IWF, EEM, IDV, IEMG, IJT, JPM, MCD, NKE, EFG, EFV, VOT, CB, MCO, WPC, GOOG, FSKR, HDV, PCY, VCSH, ACN, ADBE, ED, HPQ, IBM, IEX, JBLU, LRCX, LUV, TDY, UAL, AWF, JPS, NRK, DAL, COR, IIPR, AGG, AOM, AOR, DGRO, EFA, RWR, SJNK, SPY, VB, VO, VTEB, VXUS, AES, AMD, A, ALXN, AMGN, AZN, AVB, BLL, BAX, BDX, BIO, BIIB, BLK, CBRE, CMS, COG, COF, KMX, CAH, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CME, CI, CTAS, CTXS, CTSH, CL, CMA, DRI, DVA, DLR, DISCA, DD, ETN, EW, LLY, EQR, EXR, FAST, FCX, GE, GIS, GILD, GS, HAL, HSY, HFC, HST, HUM, TT, IP, ISRG, JKHY, J, K, KMB, KIM, LH, LEG, MLM, MAS, SPGI, TAP, MSI, NFLX, ES, PCAR, PPG, PFG, PHM, DGX, O, ROL, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SLB, STX, SRE, SHW, SO, TRV, STE, SYY, TTWO, TYL, UNP, RTX, UNH, UNM, VFC, VMC, WBA, XRX, ZBRA, EBAY, MA, WU, LDOS, AWK, DG, FRC, XYL, APTV, PNR, PBF, ZTS, CDW, NWS, NWSA, AVNS, ETSY, UA, FTV, ASIX, IR, GTXMQ, REZI, FOX, CARR, BIV, BSV, BWX, DIM, EMLC, IEFA, IEI, IYH, MBB, QCLN, VIGI,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 269,380 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 170,114 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 53,188 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,184 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 92,949 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $280.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 809.21%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $268.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 10,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 3011.22%. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 35071.43%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $331.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 304.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.019900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2494.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.692000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 135.06%. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $199.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Just Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.96, with an estimated average price of $1.48.