Genworth Financial Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

April 26, 2021 | About: SPLV -0.3%

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Genworth Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genworth Financial Inc. As of 2021Q1, Genworth Financial Inc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: SPLV,
  • Reduced Positions: LQD,

These are the top 5 holdings of GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 750,000 shares, 86.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.14%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 272,037 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.04%
Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Genworth Financial Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 172.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.84 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.1. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.83%. The holding were 272,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.



