Maj Invest Holding A Buys Facebook Inc, Lennar Corp, Lowe's Inc, Sells Robert Half International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, General Motors Co

Investment company Maj Invest Holding A (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Lennar Corp, Lowe's Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Sony Group Corp, sells Robert Half International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, General Motors Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, POSCO during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maj Invest Holding A. As of 2021Q1, Maj Invest Holding A owns 35 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LEN, SONY, MRNA,

LEN, SONY, MRNA, Added Positions: FB, LOW, TSCO, CNI, UNP, PGR, AXP, UNH, GNTX, PH, ORLY, AZO, T, TEN, TER,

FB, LOW, TSCO, CNI, UNP, PGR, AXP, UNH, GNTX, PH, ORLY, AZO, T, TEN, TER, Reduced Positions: PKG, USB, AFL, GM, GS, PKX, INTC,

PKG, USB, AFL, GM, GS, PKX, INTC, Sold Out: RHI, CHRW, IAC,

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 2,719,656 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.62% Intel Corp (INTC) - 7,965,235 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 1,884,654 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 4,261,289 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% American Express Co (AXP) - 2,568,111 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $102.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 2,798,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $109.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 262021.73%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $304.589000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 1,121,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 40.62%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 2,719,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 84.94%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $188.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,752,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $132.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.985200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maj Invest Holding A sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52.

Maj Invest Holding A sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35.

Maj Invest Holding A sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.