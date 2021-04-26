Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Charter Communications Inc, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, SLM Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Evolent Health Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Charter Communications Inc, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, SLM Corp, Tesla Inc, Navient Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Evolent Health Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 698 stocks with a total value of $662 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KOMP, SLM, NAVI, MO, MBI, VEU, GNRC, NRZ, LYFT, ICLN, IWB, MUA, TLND, BE, BOND, SUSA, AAON, A, LNT, AEE, ADM, AJG, BCPC, BECN, BBY, VIAC, COG, CALM, CWT, CCL, CHT, CCOI, COP, DUK, EOG, EMN, LLY, GVA, FUL, HAIN, LHX, HIG, PEAK, HST, PWFL, ICUI, ITT, IDCC, IRM, MAR, MKC, VTRS, NSC, ES, NTRS, NWE, NUE, ORA, PCG, PPL, PETS, LIN, PSA, DORM, RLI, RNWK, O, REGN, WRK, ROP, SANM, SGEN, SMTC, SCI, SNA, SCL, TROW, VAR, WERN, EVRG, WY, XEL, EBAY, CMG, SMTS, IFN, GDV, SUNW, DAL, IBKR, CLW, LOCO, FIBK, CBOE, XYL, TWTR, ALLE, GGZ, APHA, CC, SQ, UA, 5220, FTV, VVV, CLDR, NIO, NET, RKT, FUSE, MAXN, ASAN, ARKG, ARKK, EFG, EFV, ESGE, ESGU, ESPO, GBTC, GRI, HYG, IEI, IGOV, ILF, IUSB, IVW, IXJ, IXN, MTUM, PBW, PCY, REM, RWO, SHYG, SPEM, SPIP, STIP, VBR, VLUE, XLE,

SPLG, EFA, CHTR, TSLA, SCHX, QCOM, VTI, SCHA, TXN, MBB, TIP, VEA, WM, VLO, VRSK, WBA, FRC, KMI, SRNE, KHC, TWLO, YETI, DOW, PLTR, BNDX, AWK, SCHF, VSS, VO, VNQI, VIG, VB, SUB, SPDW, SCHP, BSV, SCHE, IWM, IVE, IJR, IHI, IAU, GOVT, EMLC, CI, HAL, GS, GD, F, XOM, EL, EA, DD, DEO, CSCO, EHC, CHD, CVX, CRL, BA, WTRG, AMGN, AEP, ALB, AMD, NKE, ABT, TYL, SBUX, SCCO, SO, SMG, SLB, POOL, PXD, VZ, NEM, MSI, MDT, MAS, LOW, ILMN, ITW, IBM, HON, Reduced Positions: SPY, IEFA, IJH, FB, MSFT, IVV, AAPL, COST, AMZN, TLT, JNJ, AGG, GSLC, V, PM, IWD, KO, HD, MTB, UNH, WMT, SHM, MMM, ADP, TFC, CAT, GOOGL, MET, MS, NFLX, TGT, DIS, BABA, DVY, IEMG, CB, T, AXP, APH, AMAT, BAC, BRK.B, COF, C, DHR, ECL, JPM, MDLZ, LEN, MRK, NSRGY, PFE, STE, TMO, UNP, RTX, ZBRA, MA, EDU, DBEF, IYW, LQD, MDY, SDY, VWO, AES, PLD, ASML, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, APD, ALXN, Y, AMX, AIG, AMT, AMP, AME, ADI, BLL, BDX, BIIB, BMY, BTI, BF.B, CSX, CVS, LNG, CME, CTAS, CTXS, CMCSA, CPRT, GLW, DE, DLTR, D, ENB, NEE, FNMA, FDX, FCX, GE, GPC, GILD, GPN, MNST, HAS, TT, INTC, ICE, JBHT, JKHY, JCI, LRLCY, LVS, LB, LMT, MMC, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MCO, NVDA, NEU, NOC, NVS, NVO, OXY, ODFL, ORCL, PKI, PHG, PII, BKNG, PG, STL, DGX, RCL, SAP, CRM, STX, SRE, SHW, SPG, STT, TJX, TSM, TD, USB, UL, UPS, VMC, WAB, WFC, YUM, L, AHKSY, AWI, BR, ULTA, EADSY, TCEHY, BUD, LVMUY, FTNT, AVVIY, ST, LYB, GMAB, TRUMY, GM, AAGIY, MPC, FBHS, POST, ALSN, PSX, WFCPN.PFD, WDAY, ABBV, ZTS, FWONK, SYF, CDK, AXTA, STOR, QSR, GDDY, SHOP, BKI, USFD, LW, BKR, CARG, SPOT, TLRY, UBER, CTVA, IAA, CARR, OTIS, FNDA, IUSG, JNK, SPTL, TFI, USMV, VUG,

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 463,808 shares, 18.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 231,969 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.76% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 906,307 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 787,538 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (DTH) - 955,797 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.604600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Navient Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MBIA Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.149900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.877200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 45920.00%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $653.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 75.04%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $746.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 258.29%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.38%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 421.40%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 97.09%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Assertio Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.44 and $1.22, with an estimated average price of $0.83.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.