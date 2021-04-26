Radnor Capital Management, LLC Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Newell Brands Inc, Sells Merck Inc, 3M Co, International Business Machines Corp

Investment company Radnor Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Newell Brands Inc, Synaptics Inc, iRobot Corp, sells Merck Inc, 3M Co, International Business Machines Corp, Microsoft Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Radnor Capital Management, LLC owns 206 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IFF, TPL, NWL, SYNA, IRBT, ZION, DAN, DG, FIS, JBT, AON, IDA, LIN, NXPI, YELP, MSGE,
- Added Positions: HP, UL, BMY, ENB, VB, FREE, LMT, VWO, VTI, ABBV, GD, CMCSA, LYG, HD, PWR, SF, TECH, HSIC, OC, ENV, FELE, FWRD, DLB,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, MMM, IBM, MSFT, DD, AAPL, XOM, JPM, EMR, CB, GE, BAM, VZ, NOC, WTRG, GRMN, DOW, QCOM, SJM, CL, WSM, EXC, CTVA, AEP, NEE, NEM, DEO, CAT, STX, PG, LULU, USB, PM, BHP, BNS, WRK, WU, MDLZ, DUK, TRP, WFC, DIS, CVX, T, INTC, RH, EOG, RDS.A, SLB, D, PRLB, SHAK, YETI, NTR, IWM, TPR, JNJ, UNP, DVN, NVS, WY, ETRN, HPQ, CREE, BDX, SLV, KO, HPE, EQT, JJSF, ALB, PPG, TGT, HQY, GOOG, IPI, BR, IWR,
- Sold Out: FTNT, VEEV, CHWY, PCH, SFIX, NLS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with HP. Click here to check it out.
- HP 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of HP
- Peter Lynch Chart of HP
For the details of Radnor Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/radnor+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Radnor Capital Management, LLC
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 616,333 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.81%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 156,715 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.09%
- 3M Co (MMM) - 44,669 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,617 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.58%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 57,405 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.21%
Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $138.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iRobot Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.38 and $161.16, with an estimated average price of $114. The stock is now traded at around $114.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 53.77%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.349000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Radnor Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Radnor Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Radnor Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Radnor Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Radnor Capital Management, LLC keeps buying