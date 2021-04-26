Radnor Capital Management, LLC Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Newell Brands Inc, Sells Merck Inc, 3M Co, International Business Machines Corp

Investment company Radnor Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Newell Brands Inc, Synaptics Inc, iRobot Corp, sells Merck Inc, 3M Co, International Business Machines Corp, Microsoft Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Radnor Capital Management, LLC owns 206 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IFF, TPL, NWL, SYNA, IRBT, ZION, DAN, DG, FIS, JBT, AON, IDA, LIN, NXPI, YELP, MSGE,

IFF, TPL, NWL, SYNA, IRBT, ZION, DAN, DG, FIS, JBT, AON, IDA, LIN, NXPI, YELP, MSGE, Added Positions: HP, UL, BMY, ENB, VB, FREE, LMT, VWO, VTI, ABBV, GD, CMCSA, LYG, HD, PWR, SF, TECH, HSIC, OC, ENV, FELE, FWRD, DLB,

HP, UL, BMY, ENB, VB, FREE, LMT, VWO, VTI, ABBV, GD, CMCSA, LYG, HD, PWR, SF, TECH, HSIC, OC, ENV, FELE, FWRD, DLB, Reduced Positions: MRK, MMM, IBM, MSFT, DD, AAPL, XOM, JPM, EMR, CB, GE, BAM, VZ, NOC, WTRG, GRMN, DOW, QCOM, SJM, CL, WSM, EXC, CTVA, AEP, NEE, NEM, DEO, CAT, STX, PG, LULU, USB, PM, BHP, BNS, WRK, WU, MDLZ, DUK, TRP, WFC, DIS, CVX, T, INTC, RH, EOG, RDS.A, SLB, D, PRLB, SHAK, YETI, NTR, IWM, TPR, JNJ, UNP, DVN, NVS, WY, ETRN, HPQ, CREE, BDX, SLV, KO, HPE, EQT, JJSF, ALB, PPG, TGT, HQY, GOOG, IPI, BR, IWR,

MRK, MMM, IBM, MSFT, DD, AAPL, XOM, JPM, EMR, CB, GE, BAM, VZ, NOC, WTRG, GRMN, DOW, QCOM, SJM, CL, WSM, EXC, CTVA, AEP, NEE, NEM, DEO, CAT, STX, PG, LULU, USB, PM, BHP, BNS, WRK, WU, MDLZ, DUK, TRP, WFC, DIS, CVX, T, INTC, RH, EOG, RDS.A, SLB, D, PRLB, SHAK, YETI, NTR, IWM, TPR, JNJ, UNP, DVN, NVS, WY, ETRN, HPQ, CREE, BDX, SLV, KO, HPE, EQT, JJSF, ALB, PPG, TGT, HQY, GOOG, IPI, BR, IWR, Sold Out: FTNT, VEEV, CHWY, PCH, SFIX, NLS,

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 616,333 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.81% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 156,715 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.09% 3M Co (MMM) - 44,669 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,617 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.58% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 57,405 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.21%

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $138.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iRobot Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.38 and $161.16, with an estimated average price of $114. The stock is now traded at around $114.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 53.77%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.349000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63.