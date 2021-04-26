Round Rock Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company Round Rock Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells SPDR Retail ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Round Rock Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Round Rock Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DVY, EEM, SMH, IWM, ICLN, XLF, GOOGL, V, CIBR, CRM, VCR, VIG, IJH,

DVY, EEM, SMH, IWM, ICLN, XLF, GOOGL, V, CIBR, CRM, VCR, VIG, IJH, Added Positions: XLI, VCIT, VYM, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, RSP, NFLX, SBUX, UNP, MMM, SPY, IWP, IWY, XOM, APH,

XLI, VCIT, VYM, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, RSP, NFLX, SBUX, UNP, MMM, SPY, IWP, IWY, XOM, APH, Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, IJR, XLK, XLP, IVW, VB, TSLA, SCHD, RH, IWF, JPST, XLV, T, PFF, SHYG,

USMV, EFAV, IJR, XLK, XLP, IVW, VB, TSLA, SCHD, RH, IWF, JPST, XLV, T, PFF, SHYG, Sold Out: XRT, GE,

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 176,516 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 47,150 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 63,593 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 115,457 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 108,722 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.42%

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $117.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 47,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 77,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $251.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 16,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $227.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 5,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 23,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 1273.12%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 58,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 42,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3339.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.