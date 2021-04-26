>
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys FuboTV Inc, Coca-Cola Co, International Business Machines Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, AGNC Investment Corp, JPMorgan Chase

April 26, 2021 | About: IBM +0.66% CVX +0.62% LMT -1.16% ODFL -0.44% SO -0.71% DE +1.47% FUBO +4.65% KO -0.74% LAZ -0.71% AEP -0.46% AMGN -0.34% MGM +0.87% BI +0%

Investment company Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FuboTV Inc, Coca-Cola Co, International Business Machines Corp, Lazard, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, AGNC Investment Corp, JPMorgan Chase, NextEra Energy Inc, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shulman+demeo+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 420,047 shares, 45.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 67,519 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 51,756 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 151,910 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 91,827 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
New Purchase: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 69,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $256.087500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 202.06%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $372.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $257.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.87.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NGG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $60.82, with an estimated average price of $59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC.

