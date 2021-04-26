>
MBE Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: VLUE +0.47% KO -0.74% VB +0.81% USRT +0.97% VEA +0.21% VNQ +0.79% LNT -0.25% WEC -0.89% SLV +0.5% VT +0.25% BNDX -0.02%

Investment company MBE Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MBE Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, MBE Wealth Management, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MBE Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 86,551 shares, 22.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 424,120 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
  3. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 367,004 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 94,387 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 128,542 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 10,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $96.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 258.79%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 54,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.



