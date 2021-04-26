Riverstone Advisors, LLC Buys DraftKings Inc, Insulet Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Investment company Riverstone Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Insulet Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverstone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Riverstone Advisors, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJR,

IJR, Added Positions: DKNG, KEYS, TFX, PODD, TOL, BRK.B, TSCO, O, DXCM, DHR, PAYC, MTCH, GOOGL, RTX, NVG, VO, VOO,

DKNG, KEYS, TFX, PODD, TOL, BRK.B, TSCO, O, DXCM, DHR, PAYC, MTCH, GOOGL, RTX, NVG, VO, VOO, Reduced Positions: AMZN, JPST, XOM, ELS, PDI, OHI, PCI, MAIN, MPWR,

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 98,124 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,033 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 45,121 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,907 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,000 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.28%

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 110.84%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.011000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 110,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $289.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.