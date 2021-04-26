Marino, Stram & Associates Llc Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF

Investment company Marino, Stram & Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc. As of 2021Q1, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWO, MS, IHI, CRM, ESGE, EFG, TRV, USB, EBC,

IWO, MS, IHI, CRM, ESGE, EFG, TRV, USB, EBC, Added Positions: VYM, DGRO, VTV, SDY, QQQ, IDV, VOE, VUG, ESGU, XOM, MUR, MMM, PFE, JNJ, ED, PEP, UL, LMT, DES, MCD, MRK, FB, IPG, PBR, DON, ENB, D, AEP, BA, DUK, KO, HBI, BLK, BRK.B, SPG, PPL, VIG, VLO, QUAL, PM, MO, PG, GOOG, IXN, CVS, AMGN, ABBV, TFC, MPC, LNT, VZ, VTR, SO, OMC, MSFT, JPM, ITW, GPC, FAST, UPS, PANW, KMB, CL, VTI, PAYX, ES, CSCO, CVX, BABA, WMT, PGR, GE, ADBE,

VYM, DGRO, VTV, SDY, QQQ, IDV, VOE, VUG, ESGU, XOM, MUR, MMM, PFE, JNJ, ED, PEP, UL, LMT, DES, MCD, MRK, FB, IPG, PBR, DON, ENB, D, AEP, BA, DUK, KO, HBI, BLK, BRK.B, SPG, PPL, VIG, VLO, QUAL, PM, MO, PG, GOOG, IXN, CVS, AMGN, ABBV, TFC, MPC, LNT, VZ, VTR, SO, OMC, MSFT, JPM, ITW, GPC, FAST, UPS, PANW, KMB, CL, VTI, PAYX, ES, CSCO, CVX, BABA, WMT, PGR, GE, ADBE, Reduced Positions: BSV, SPYX, AMZN, AAPL, NVDA, USMV, NKE, DIS, AOR, HD, TSLA, IVE, SCHD, T, GOOGL, IVW, MTUM, BMY, V, ACWV, IWF,

BSV, SPYX, AMZN, AAPL, NVDA, USMV, NKE, DIS, AOR, HD, TSLA, IVE, SCHD, T, GOOGL, IVW, MTUM, BMY, V, ACWV, IWF, Sold Out: EV, AGG, BIV, TJX, CMCSA, SGT,

For the details of MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marino%2C+stram+%26+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 302,531 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,364 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 186,448 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 125,610 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 47,403 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $310.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.284000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $360.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $233.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.44%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 61,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 146.81%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.95%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.469000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 155.17%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.969300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Murphy Oil Corp by 93.98%. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.