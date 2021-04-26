Northstar Advisory Group, LLC Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russe

Investment company Northstar Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Stock, The Hershey Co, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Northstar Advisory Group, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLP, TBT, VXUS, DIS, XHB, DECK, ORCL, GT, PWR, MSI, GOOGL,

XLP, TBT, VXUS, DIS, XHB, DECK, ORCL, GT, PWR, MSI, GOOGL, Added Positions: SOXX, HSY, NKE, TPR, TJX, TTWO, TPX, JPM, NFLX, DRI, TMUS, LAD, RH, IGSB, PYPL, XLV, VZ, PPG, XOM, PGX, TXN, NEE, SO, MO, O, MET, DE, UNP, CTAS, ITW, APD, SPGI, MDT, HON, SHW, PEP,

SOXX, HSY, NKE, TPR, TJX, TTWO, TPX, JPM, NFLX, DRI, TMUS, LAD, RH, IGSB, PYPL, XLV, VZ, PPG, XOM, PGX, TXN, NEE, SO, MO, O, MET, DE, UNP, CTAS, ITW, APD, SPGI, MDT, HON, SHW, PEP, Reduced Positions: IVV, IWF, MSFT, MA, V, IWD, IJH, BMY, IJR, ADP, ATVI, SWK, UPS, VUG, VLO, SHV, VEA, AAPL, AMZN, VWO, CMCSA, PFF, BSV, VB, VTV, AGG, GOOG, VYM, BRK.B, JNJ, BLK, DVY, ACN, TSLA, SYY, SBUX, PG, LLY, COST, HD,

IVV, IWF, MSFT, MA, V, IWD, IJH, BMY, IJR, ADP, ATVI, SWK, UPS, VUG, VLO, SHV, VEA, AAPL, AMZN, VWO, CMCSA, PFF, BSV, VB, VTV, AGG, GOOG, VYM, BRK.B, JNJ, BLK, DVY, ACN, TSLA, SYY, SBUX, PG, LLY, COST, HD, Sold Out: IEI, WSM, FDX, CMG, CMI, ORLY, BJ, ITB, WEC, BNDX, BLV, LMT, BIV, MMC,

For the details of Northstar Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northstar+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 246,872 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 23,219 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.84% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 89,988 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,692 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.87% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 44,752 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 89,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.259000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 233,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 44,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 13,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 19,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $346.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 82.84%. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $438.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 23,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 283.55%. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 22,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 458.09%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 15,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 260.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 48,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 165.12%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 24,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 118.22%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $176.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.