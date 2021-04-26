>
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Visa Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells FIRST TR LARGE CAP, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: BIV +0.05% V +0.8% UPS -0.88% TRV -0.61% HD -0.65% IXUS +0.15% TMUS -0.08% DUK -0.47% EMLP +0.13% ORCL -0.8%

Investment company ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Visa Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, The Travelers Inc, sells FIRST TR LARGE CAP, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Duke Energy Corp, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forthright+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC
  1. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 279,591 shares, 17.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 59,010 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 183,485 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 182,229 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 191,441 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.303300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.42%. The holding were 182,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 9,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $177.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 9,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC.

