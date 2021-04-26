>
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Expedia Group Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: QQQ +0.24% ICL -2.41% AAXJ -0.15% SOXX +1.25% PSI +1.58% EXPE +0.19%

Investment company Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, ICL Group, sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe. As of 2021Q1, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe owns 76 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kranot+hishtalmut+le+morim+tichoniim+havera+menahelet+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 123,206 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.54%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 74,754 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 332,610 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio.
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 210,193 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.19%
  5. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA) - 559,988 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.77%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 66,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $438.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 10,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88. The stock is now traded at around $127.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 36,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 123,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in ICL Group Ltd by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $5 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,266,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD. Also check out:

