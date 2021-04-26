>
Articles 

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Velodyne Lidar Inc, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Telefonica Brasil SA

April 26, 2021 | About: USFR +0% VLDR +9.71% FUTY -0.49% FREL +0.92% VIV +0% IVOL +0.07% LUMN +0.61% HEXO +1.58% TSPA +0% BTBT +1.82%

Investment company Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Velodyne Lidar Inc, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Telefonica Brasil SA, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Telefonica Brasil SA, HEXO Corp, Bit Digital Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owns 562 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearview+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 134,922 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 201,485 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 308,891 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 147,282 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 98,293 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.101300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 182,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.429400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.018000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.470100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Sold Out: HEXO Corp (HEXO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $4 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $6.96.

Sold Out: Telefonica Brasil SA (TSPA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Sold Out: Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Bit Digital Inc. The sale prices were between $12.18 and $29.27, with an estimated average price of $18.6.



