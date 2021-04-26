3 Lessons From the Collapse of Long-Term Capital Management

Long-Term Capital Management L.P. was one of the world's most successful hedge funds for a handful of years.

Founded in 1994 by John Meriwether, the former vice chairman and head of bond trading at Salomon Brothers, the company's board of directors included some of the most intelligent minds in the financial community.

Initially, the hedge fund was incredibly successful. It achieved an annualized return of over 21% after fees in its first year, 43% in the second year and 41% in the third year.

The hedge fund's strategy was simple. By borrowing vast amounts of money, it could take advantage of tiny pricing discrepancies in the market. The system generated tremendous returns, but it also exposed the firm to extraordinary risks.

At the beginning of 1998, just before the whole tower of bricks came tumbling down, LTCM had equity of $4.7 billion and had borrowed over $124.5 billion. In addition, the fund had off-balance-sheet derivative positions with a notional value of approximately $1.3 trillion.

The strategy was once likened to picking up pennies in front of a bulldozer. That bulldozer eventually arrived in 1998. In just four months, the combination of the Asian financial crisis and the Russian financial crisis wiped out all of LTCM's equity capital. It had no choice but to seek a bailout.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) was one of the parties called to try and find a solution to the problem. He later said that he put in a bid for LTCM's equity and derivative positions, which was rejected for being too low.

Buffett on LTCM

It's questionable whether or not Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) would have been able to sustain over a trillion dollars of derivatives at the time, but that's a different question for another day.

One of the most interesting lessons we can take away from this scenario is that Buffett made an offer for the portfolio, but was not going to be moved on the price.

The Oracle of Omaha described the situation at Berkshire's 1999 annual meeting:

"I mean, we made a firm bid for 100 billion-plus of balance sheet assets and many hundreds of billions, in fact, over a trillion, of derivative contracts. And, you know, this was in a market where prices were moving around very dramatically. And with that bulk of assets there, we thought we made a fairly good bid for a 45-minute or hour period. I don't think anybody else would've made the bid. But in any event, the people at LTCM took the position that they could not accept that bid."

The hedge fund was ultimately bailed out by a group of large investment banks organized by the Federal Reserve.

The whole scenario was an example of how very smart people can end up losing everything with the desire to get rich quickly. As Buffett said in 1999:

"So here you had superbright, extremely experienced people operating with their own money. And, in effect, on that day in September, they were broke. And to me, that is absolutely fascinating."

He went on to add that all of these investors were wealthy before they started the fund, and there was no need for them to take such enormous risks. But that didn't stop them from risking everything.

Three lessons

There are three lessons investors can take away from this case study of financial Russian Roulette.

First, it can be sensible to work out a price one might pay for an asset and stick to it. Don't let the market sway your opinion of the investment.

Second, borrowing large amounts of money to increase investment returns can work, but it can decimate years of hard work if it goes wrong.

And finally, as Buffett said in 1999, "You only have to get rich once." Holding on to wealth can be just as hard as earning it in the first place.

