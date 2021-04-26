The Northern Trust Institute Launches Tax Policy Resource Center

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today the launch of the [url="]Tax+Policy+Resource+Center[/url], an online resource dedicated to examining the intersection of tax policy and complex wealth management.The Center, an extension of [url="]The+Northern+Trust+Institute[/url], will provide resources that explore the many facets of proposed tax policy changes and offer expert insight on corresponding wealth planning and investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals and families. Currently available content includes articles on [url="]tax+efficient+investing[/url] for all tax environments, [url="]navigating+potential+tax+policy+changes[/url], and specific strategies for executives, business owners and divorcees to consider in light of possible changes. As additional detail on the ultimate shape of proposed tax policy changes become available, the site will be continually updated with the latest insights and research from The Northern Trust Institute.“The Tax Policy Resource Center will provide clients, prospects and their advisors our full range of tax expertise across wealth planning, investments and the economy. By understanding the tax implications of every potential outcome, our clients are well-positioned to pivot, if needed, once there is clarity on the path forward,” said President of The Northern Trust Institute Pamela Lucina. “It is far better to plan for, but not attempt to predict, potential tax policy changes. The key to successfully navigating the unknown is an investment strategy and wealth plan that can adapt to changing circumstances and goals.”The Center also includes a dedicated section for business owners, which will provide perspectives and resources on topics such as corporate entity selection, SPAC’s, estate planning strategies, dividend recapitalizations, [url="]qualified+small+business+stock[/url] and more.“Tax policy revisions have a unique impact on business owners, whether they are building, growing or transitioning their business,” said Eric Czepyha, Director of Business Services. “Northern Trust’s Tax Policy Resource Center offers insights that business owners can use to plan for uncertainty while maintaining the flexibility needed to accommodate changing policy.”To learn more about Northern Trust’s Tax Policy Resource Center, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fntlanding%2Fwm%2Finstitute%2Ftax-policy-resource-center%2Findex.html[/url].offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $355.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of $14.8 trillion, and assets under management of $1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit [url="]our+website[/url] or follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url].Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our [url="]global+and+regulatory+information[/url].

