121 Financial Credit Union Selects NCR Digital Banking for Consumers and NCR Digital Banking for Business

[url="]NCR+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced that Jacksonville, Fla.-based 121 ("One to One") Financial Credit Union selected NCR Digital Banking to create a seamless experience between its physical and digital environments, allowing members to easily shift between the touchpoints as necessary.With the NCR DI digital banking platform, 121 Financial will deliver an elevated digital experience for its retail and business banking members. The experience will include financial wellness tools to promote personal financial health, as well as access to trusted advisors to support Jacksonville's small business community."NCR empowers us to move beyond the surface of our member's transactional behaviors and deepen our understanding of their financial needs so we can deliver the features, functionality and experiences that best support them," said Paul Blackstone, chief operating officer, 121 Financial. "This partnership will bring more focus and strategy to the way we interact with members, including the marketing capabilities to provide them with relevant offers at the right time. The financial wellness tools that NCR provides are more than 'icing on the cake'—they are essential services that can help members make sense of their finances and take charge of their financial futures."Aside from connecting the physical and digital environments, the credit union will be able to power consumer and business banking on a single platform to increase operational efficiencies, providing a consistent and easy-to-use solution for their employees."With so many players crowding the financial industry, consumers place a lot of trust in their own financial institutions and expect them to deliver the tools and resources they need to make some of their biggest life decisions," said Douglas Brown, president of digital banking, NCR. "We are excited to partner with 121 Financial as they develop an incredible digital experience to create exceptional bonds with their members and take the next steps to increasing member loyalty, retention and growth."

