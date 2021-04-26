Thomas E. Frooman to Retire as Cintas Corporation Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary on July 31, 2021; D. Brock Denton to Succeed Frooman on Aug. 1, 2021

[url="]Cintas+Corporation[/url] (NASDAQ: CTAS) today announced Thomas E. Frooman, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, will retire on July 31, 2021. D. Brock Denton, the corporation’s long-time lead outside counsel at Keating Muething & Klekamp, PLL, will replace Frooman as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary beginning Aug. 1, 2021.

About Cintas Corporation:

Frooman has been an employee-partner at Cintas for 20 years, beginning his career in 2001. He joined Cintas from Keating Muething & Klekamp (KMK). As Cintas’ first in-house counsel, Frooman established and expanded Cintas’ legal group.“Tom has done so much for Cintas and the company is much stronger and more stable because of his efforts,” current Chairman and CEO Scott D. Farmer said. “Tom has been a tremendous employee-partner, but also a great friend, over the years. I personally want to wish him well as he steps away.”“Tom has been a fantastic employee-partner at Cintas and we will miss his many contributions,” current Executive Vice President and COO and upcoming CEO Todd Schneider said. “Tom has been central to our company’s growth and has had the vision to help us establish and grow many of our corporate areas. He’s been an invaluable resource and confidant to all of us here – and a close, personal friend of mine – and I want to wish him all the best as he focuses on his family and retirement now.”“I have had a wonderful career at Cintas for 20 years, and it has been a privilege and honor to be part of the company’s phenomenal growth,” Frooman said. “We have accomplished a lot and grown to be a Fortune 500 company while continuing to keep our customers at the heart of our business. With the strong leadership group in place to lead Cintas into its next chapter, this is the right time for me to step away and spend more time with my family after a long and rewarding career.”Denton will come to Cintas from KMK, one of Cincinnati’s leading law firms, where he has led the Business Representation and Transaction Group that handles all aspects of corporate law, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions. For the last 21 years, Denton has served as Cintas’ outside counsel, leading or supporting more than 300 of the company’s acquisitions and mergers, including G&K Services, Zee Medical and Shred-It, as well as other company legal matters. Denton also served as General Counsel for FC Cincinnati and several privately held companies in the Cincinnati region while at KMK. Denton earned his undergraduate degree with honors in accounting from the University of Kentucky and his law degree from Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 2000.“After a thorough search to fill Tom’s role, Brock stood out for the depth and breadth of work he has done with Cintas,” Schneider said. “Brock has been part of most of our major business dealings during the last 20 years, and he brings a focused understanding of our business and culture. Brock is one of the region’s most respected attorneys and we look forward to him joining us and continuing to support our growth here at Cintas.”“I want to thank Scott, Todd and Tom for their support and encouragement during this process, and I am looking forward to starting at Cintas later this summer,” Denton said. “Under Scott’s past leadership and with Todd’s vision as future CEO, Cintas has an exceptional group charting the company’s course, and I am excited to have a new role in the company as we move forward.”MEDIA USE ASSETS – DOWNLOAD HERE: [url="]Frooman%2C+Denton+images+%0A[/url](Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cintas Corporation)Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes getto open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program— a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

