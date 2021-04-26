Nexstar Media Inc. to Launch "Rewind TV" on September 1

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that it will launch Rewind TV, a digital subchannel offering a slate of classic television sitcom hits from the 1980s and 1990s, on September 1, 2021. At its launch, Rewind TV will reach 40 percent of U.S. television households, or nearly 50 million homes, including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Rewind TV will be available on newly designated or recently vacated digital sub-channels licensed to Nexstar.Rewind TV’s initial line-up of hit favorites will include:and. Nexstar’s companion digital network, Antenna TV, will continue to air some of the most popular programming from the 1960s and 1970s, including weeknight reruns of Johnny Carson.“This year marks Antenna TV’s 10-year anniversary, and it continues growing and finding new audiences,” said Sean Compton, President of Nexstar Media Inc.’s Networks Division. “To complement Antenna TV’s strong following with Baby Boomers, we created Rewind TV to give Gen X viewers a network dedicated to their own nostalgic comedy classics.”More information about Rewind TV can be found at [url="]www.rewindtv.com[/url].Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operatesformerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit [url="]www.nexstar.tv[/url].

